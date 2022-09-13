Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 275 ($3.32).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.56) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Kingfisher Stock Down 1.2 %

KGF stock opened at GBX 253.80 ($3.07) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 227.30 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 375.20 ($4.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The company has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.85.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

