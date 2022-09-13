KittyCake Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100,999.51 (KCAKE)

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. KittyCake has a total market cap of $100,999.51 and approximately $70,478.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KittyCake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KittyCake has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.
About KittyCake
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KittyCake Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KittyCake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KittyCake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.