Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.09 Million

Klever (KLV) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $41.09 million and approximately $696,969.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00813214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,880,780,407 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klever is klever.io.

Buying and Selling Klever

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.