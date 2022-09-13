Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 369,173 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.93% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $159,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 948,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Insider Activity

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

