Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.62 million and $4.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00290280 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00115873 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00073256 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000881 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003100 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Ycash (YEC) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- Flux (FLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000235 BTC.
Komodo Profile
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,660,174 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.
