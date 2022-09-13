Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.62 million and $4.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00290280 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00115873 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,660,174 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

