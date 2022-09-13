Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KKPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.