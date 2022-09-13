Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:KP2 opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £39.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. Kore Potash has a 12 month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.88 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.22.

About Kore Potash

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

