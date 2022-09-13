Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Kore Potash Price Performance
LON:KP2 opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £39.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. Kore Potash has a 12 month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.88 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.22.
About Kore Potash
