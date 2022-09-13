Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lakeland Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

LAKE opened at $11.80 on Monday. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lakeland Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Further Reading

