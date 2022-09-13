Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Lakeland Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Lakeland Industries Stock Down 1.7 %
LAKE opened at $11.80 on Monday. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.