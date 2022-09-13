Lanceria Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Lanceria has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $581,300.46 and approximately $21,487.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lanceria alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00036289 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

LANC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs. The official website for Lanceria is lanceria.io/exchanges.

Lanceria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.