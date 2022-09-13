Landbox 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $102.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $122,220.56 and $102.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020843 BTC.
Landbox Coin Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
