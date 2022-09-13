Landbox 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $102.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $122,220.56 and $102.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020843 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

