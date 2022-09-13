Lead Wallet Hits Market Capitalization of $245,331.75 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $245,331.75 and approximately $15,812.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00820969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

