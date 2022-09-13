Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Lethean has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $165,497.47 and approximately $8.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.89 or 0.07683400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00170167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00299625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00732908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00580933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

