Lever Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $90,778.65 (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Lever Token has a market cap of $90,778.65 and $12,907.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lever Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lever Token has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,963.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012782 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00063992 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Lever Token Profile

Lever Token (CRYPTO:LEV) is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Lever Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lever Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lever Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

