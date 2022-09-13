Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $42.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Trading Down 1.0 %

LI opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.49 and a beta of 0.45. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

