Li-Cycle (LICY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect Li-Cycle to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Li-Cycle Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of LICY stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.28.
LICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
