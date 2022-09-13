Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $20.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,630,825.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,609. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 671.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 540,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

LBRT stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,509.00 and a beta of 2.26. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Read More

