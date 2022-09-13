LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

