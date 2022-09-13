LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.

LifeVantage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.22.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

