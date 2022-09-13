Lightning (LIGHT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $898.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065781 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Lightning Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

