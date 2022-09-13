LightPath Technologies (LPTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LightPath Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on LPTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
