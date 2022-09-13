LightPath Technologies (LPTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

