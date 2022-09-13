Lightstreams (PHT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.00

Lightstreams (PHT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $138,013.12 and approximately $14.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00055883 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005427 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075681 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

