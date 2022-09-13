Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $172.03 million and $2.52 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00798608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014486 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 169,010,736 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

