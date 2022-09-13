Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00004919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $138.14 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

