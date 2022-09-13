Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $2.79 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $1,268.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,750.33 or 0.99872575 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 765,909,981 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Twitch “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

