Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Simcoe Capital Management LLC

Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for 7.2% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Lithia Motors worth $59,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.20.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $259.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.00. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.87 and a 52-week high of $366.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

