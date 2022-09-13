Lithium (LITH) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.67 Million

Lithium (LITH) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $254,970.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00813235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015357 BTC.
Lithium Coin Profile
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,993,215,442 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lithium
