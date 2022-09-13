LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Clark M. Kokich Purchases 10,500 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LiveRamp stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

