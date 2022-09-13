Loom Network Trading 86.1% Higher This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $105.84 million and $178.64 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 86.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

