Loser Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $629,217.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins. Loser Coin’s official website is losercoin.org.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

