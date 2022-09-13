Lossless (LSS) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Lossless (LSS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $300,226.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi. The official website for Lossless is lossless.cash.

Buying and Selling Lossless

According to CryptoCompare, “Lossless protocol – at its core, a piece of code that token creators insert into their tokens – this code empowers Lossless to freeze any fraudulent transaction based on a set of fraud identification parameters.LSS tokens were built as an integral part of the Lossless ecosystem to significantly influence the DeFi market and achieve more remarkable results by involving its community when making crucial decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

