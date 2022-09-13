Lydia Finance Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (LYD)

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Lydia Finance has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lydia Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lydia Finance has a market capitalization of $99,038.80 and approximately $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Lydia Finance Coin Profile

Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lydia Finance

