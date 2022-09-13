Lyft’s (LYFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.06.

LYFT opened at $18.19 on Friday. Lyft has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

