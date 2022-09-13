Lympo Market Token (LMT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130.00

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $37,217.10 and $130.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io. Lympo Market Token’s official website is lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is building a sports NFTs ecosystem including NFTs with IP rights of world-famous athletes and clubs. The ecosystem will also include custom sports characters created by various artists and sports influencers.LMT (Lympo Market Token) is the utility token used throughout The Lympo ecosystem as the basis of transactions, interactions, and NFT minting. It is an ERC-20 utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain.LMT can only be acquired with the existing LYM token.”

