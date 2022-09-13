Lyra One Day Trading Volume Reaches $143,909.00 (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Lyra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lyra has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Lyra has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $143,909.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lyra alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00775104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014313 BTC.

Lyra Profile

Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lyra

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lyra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.