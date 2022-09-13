Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1,247.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,793 shares during the period. Macy’s comprises about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Macy’s worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Bank of America decreased their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of M opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

