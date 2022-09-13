Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,634 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,933 shares during the period. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $23,562,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.