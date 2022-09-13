Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE M opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on M. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

