Maple (MPL) Price Up 13.6% This Week

Maple (MPL) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.28 or 0.00105338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maple has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $94.00 million and $2.49 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00055883 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005427 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075681 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

