MAPS (MAPS) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAPS has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $6.89 million and $250,526.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the SPL Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,493,529 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME. The official website for MAPS is maps.me/token.

Get MAPS alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “MAPS is the backbone of the Maps.me ecosystem, driving retention and usage of the app, and benefiting from 100% of its net revenues. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me.Proof of History (PoH) – Proof of History creates a historical record that proves that an event has occurred at a specific moment in time. Whereas other blockchains require validators to talk to one another in order to agree that time has passed, each Solana validator maintains its own clock by encoding the passage of time in a simple SHA-256, sequential-hashing verifiable delay function (VDF). More info here.Cross-chain token – You can find the native SPL (Solana chain) MAPS token here and the ERC20 wrapper here.”

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.