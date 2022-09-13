Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of -193.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

