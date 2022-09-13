Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $414.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $338.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.10 and its 200 day moving average is $342.08. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,927,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

