Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) vs. Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Head to Head Comparison

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and Sundance Energy Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $1.66 billion 4.22 $584.97 million $8.71 6.83 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Matador Resources and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $58.56, indicating a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 40.86% 43.58% 22.34% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Summary

Matador Resources beats Sundance Energy Australia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 323.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 181.3 million stock tank barrels of oil and 852.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

