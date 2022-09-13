Mdex Price Tops $0.0682 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $62.60 million and $3.30 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00814724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,934,540 coins. Mdex’s official website is mdex.com/#. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

