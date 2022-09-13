Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.67

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.67 and traded as high as $8.07. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 79,569 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MFIN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $189.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

