Media Network Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Media Network has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Media Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.30 or 0.00039068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Media Network has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $166,915.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Media Network Coin Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN. Media Network’s official website is media.network.

Media Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Media Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Media Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

