Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 3.8 %

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.45. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

