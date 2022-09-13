Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Melcor Developments Trading Up 4.0 %

TSE:MRD opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.22. The company has a market cap of C$400.30 million and a PE ratio of 4.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$11.45 and a 12 month high of C$17.84.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

