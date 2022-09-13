Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Melcor Developments Trading Up 4.0 %
TSE:MRD opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.22. The company has a market cap of C$400.30 million and a PE ratio of 4.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$11.45 and a 12 month high of C$17.84.
