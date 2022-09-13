Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.20 ($2.39).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

LON:MRO opened at GBX 123.05 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 107.50 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 187.40 ($2.26). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94.

Melrose Industries Cuts Dividend

Melrose Industries Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

