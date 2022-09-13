Memecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Memecoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $10,974.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Memecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.

About Memecoin

Memecoin launched on June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com.

Memecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

