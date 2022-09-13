Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $5,109.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 103.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.
- Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.
About Memetic / PepeCoin
MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.
Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
